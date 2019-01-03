The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Return Isn't What It Appears to Be

Fans of the ’90s teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210 will have to wait a little longer to see Kelly, Steve, Donna, and David return to the small screen.

Rumors have been swirling that a reboot/revival of the series is in the works — especially after the majority of the cast was spotted getting coffee together in Los Angeles last month — but TV Line is reporting that that's not exactly what's going on.

Instead, the untitled project (currently being shopped around) is an "hour-long mockumentary-style dramedy that would find former 90210 cast members — Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Brian Austin Green and Gabrielle Carteris — playing themselves."

The series would follow the actors attempting to work on a revival, and so far, everyone is on board except original cast members Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry.

90210 was first revived in 2008 on The CW and featured AnnaLynne McCord and Shenae Grimes-Beech. Mike Chessler and Chris Alberghini, who worked on the 2008 version, are reportedly also currently onboard to write and executive produce.

Supposedly, multiple networks are interested in the project.

Spelling isn't a stranger to a mockumentary-style sitcom. She premiered her show, So NoTORIous, with Chessler and Alberghini at the helm, in 2006. It lasted for one season on VH1.