'Berlin Station': Ashley Judd's BB Yates Is Back ... But What Are Her Intentions? (VIDEO)

BB is back!

On Sunday's all-new episode of EPIX's spy drama, Berlin Station, formidable former station chief BB Yates (Ashley Judd) returns...but is she there to help the team or report on them?

We know that Yates was removed from her post last season (though, come on, she broke a few rules foe the good of our team of intrepid agents!), but she's now back in Berlin and makes her first appearance of Season 3 in Sunday's episode.

But, as current station chief Valerie Edwards (Michelle Forbes) asks BB in this exclusive clip courtesy of EPIX, what are her true intentions for checking in with the team?

As you'll see in the clip, BB is straightforward with her intentions and, in a bit of a surprise, she also reveals that she knows unpredictable new agent Rafael Torres (Ismael Cruz Cordova), who is in Vienna working with Deputy Chief Robert Kirsch (Leland Orser).

Will BB also help in the search for missing agent Daniel Miller (Richard Armitage)? Check out the clip below and find out!

Berlin Station, Sundays, 9/8c, EPIX