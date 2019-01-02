'Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star & Super Dave Creator Bob Einstein Passes Away at 76

Curb Your Enthusiasm's Bob Einstein has passed away at the age of 76 after a brief battle with cancer.

The two-time Emmy winner is probably best known for his hilariously inept stuntman character Super Dave Osborne. Super Dave appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Late Night with David Letterman, as well as on his own comedy specials in the 1970s and 80s.

Einstein's character Marty Funkhouser was known for his his serious and deadpan comedic delivery in Curb. The actor reprised his Funkhouser character for the show's 2017 revival, but was unable to partake in the show's upcoming 10th season due to his illness.

The comedian's brother, actor/director Albert Brooks, honored Einstein with a heartfelt tweet by writing, "R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever."

R.I.P. My dear brother Bob Einstein. A great brother, father and husband. A brilliantly funny man. You will be missed forever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 2, 2019

Einstein's Curb co-stars Larry David and Richard Lewis also reacted to his passing.

David released a statement saying, "Never have I seen an actor enjoy a role the way Bob did playing 'Marty Funkhouser' on Curb. It was an amazing, unforgettable experience knowing and working with him. There was no one like him, as he told us again and again. We’re all in a state of shock."

I’m in shock.

I knew him forever. ♥️to his loved ones. His long career is hard to match. His role on #curbyourenthusiasm was excruciatingly brilliant! Our cast and crew will be devastated.

He was so loved. He told me how much he loved LD and Curb. RIP buddy. ⁦@HBO⁩ pic.twitter.com/G8f5PoffuF — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) January 2, 2019

Einstein won his first Emmy as part of the writing team behind The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. He later went on to receive nominations for his role on the writing teams for The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour and Dick Van Dyke's series Van Dyke and Company during the '70s. Einstein's second Emmy was received during his time with Van Dyke and Company in 1977 when it won for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Einstein also appeared on shows such as Roseanne, Anger Management, Norm, and Arrested Development. Other writing credits included The Sonny Comedy Revue, The Hudson Brothers Razzle Dazzle Show, and Lola!.

Born Stewart Robert Einstein on November 20, 1942 in Los Angeles, his parents were actress Thelma Leeds and comic, writer and actor Harry Einstein. He leaves behind his brothers Brooks and Cliff Einstein, as well as wife Roberta Einstein, their daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren.