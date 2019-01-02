Carrie Ann Inaba Officially Joins 'The Talk' as a Permanent Co-Host

It's official, Carrie Ann Inaba is the newest host of CBS's daytime talk-show The Talk.

The Dancing With the Stars judge announced her new gig during the live show's January 2 broadcast. Inaba joins Eve, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood on the panel of hosts. She previously recurred as a guest co-host in the show's last two seasons.

"Everyone's Talking about it, and I’m excited to confirm it. We're welcoming Carrie Ann Inaba to The Talk table," said CBS Entertainment's Executive Vice President of Daytime Programs Angelica McDaniel in a statement. "Carrie Ann connects with audiences by being genuine. We appreciate her warmth, heart and vulnerability, and love what she brings to the show."

After Julie Chen's abrupt exit from The Talk later last year, Inaba was a rumored favorite to replace the original co-host. It appears that CBS heard the fans and are now giving them what they want.

"Having the opportunity to sit at the table with Eve, Sara, Sharon and Sheryl has been such an enriching experience and I'm honored and looking forward to joining them daily," Inaba says. "It's the authentic conversations and connection with the audience and the ladies that really drew me to The Talk. I feel very fortunate to be a part of this show."

Inaba who is best known for her role on ABC's dance competition series Dancing With the Stars has served as a judge for all of its 27 seasons. The choreographer made her TV debut in 1990 with a role in the series In Living Color, making her one of the first Asian Americans to perform contemporary dance on national television as one of the Fly Girls.

Among some of Inaba's choreography credits are American Idol, American Juniors, Dance Fever, TV Land Awards, Kids' Choice Awards, American Music Awards and Miss America pageants.

