Welcome the New Year With the 130th Tournament of Roses Parade

Ten-time Grammy winner Chaka Khan has accepted the role as the 2019 Grand Marshal of the 130th Tournament of Roses Parade presented by Honda. The iconic singer is also scheduled to perform in the parade’s musical opening.

This year’s theme, “The Melody of Life,” celebrates music, the universal language which becomes the soundtracks that define our lives.

Tradition continues as Hoda Kotb, co-anchor of NBC’s Today, along with Today weather anchor Al Roker, welcome the new year as co-hosts of the live, high-definition coverage of the 130th Rose Parade from Pasadena on January 1. This year will mark Roker’s 22nd year as host and the sixth year for Kotb.

Over 40 floats will debut on New Year’s Day. Many volunteers contribute over 80,000 hours to apply a variety of seeds, bark, fruits and vegetables, grasses and of course, flowers to the floats.

Be sure to check it out live!

The 130th Tournament of Roses Parade, Tuesday, January 1, 11:30 am/10:30 c, NBC