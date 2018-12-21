Are You Ready for a 'Legend'-ary 'Gotham' Trailer? (VIDEO)

Well, are you?

It's a rare show that can continue to top itself, season after season, yet Gotham keeps upping its game. Originally designed as a procedural, the gritty, lower-key drama slowly found its true vibe in Season 2 as a madcap, breathlessly paced reimagining of Gotham City's greatest non-caped crusaders and cretins.

This, of course, led to a wild run of colorfully big swings over the past five years which have helped earn the series not just a legion of devotees but also the right to be called one of the most visually and creatively impressive DC Comics-based projects on TV or film. Thanks in no small part to an ensemble that has routinely delivered fresh, unforgettable takes on some of pop-culture's most beloved characters, the show can stand cowl-to-cowl with other iconic efforts like Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy and Batman: The Animated Series.

Now, as Gotham flies into its final season, Fox has prepared the final "movie trailer" for the fans to freak out over until episodes kick off in January. And there is a lot to take in here.

There's our first real look at Shane West's Bane. The extremely Harley Quinn-ish crazy on roller skates. The return of Benedict Samuel's Mad Hatter. Selina (Camren Bicondova) and her new cat eyes. The hat and purple garb on The Jok... I mean, Jeremiah (Cameron Monaghan). That very close bit between Barbara (Erin Richards) and Jim (Ben McKenzie). And so much more!

Gotham, Final Season Premiers, Thursday, January 5, 8/7c, Fox