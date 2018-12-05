Here's Your First Look at the Final Season of 'Gotham' (VIDEO)

If TV shows had hype songs, this one would get y'all thumping. Because it's all about Gotham going out with all the bangs.

Ahead of its fifth and final season, which launches on January 3, the evil geniuses from Fox's Special Ops video team have put together a three-minute preview that is laden with details about how it all ends, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look!

Prepare to hit pause and rewind a bunch of times to catch a peek at some of the baddies (Hi, Scarecrow!), alliances and even a certain someone's new claws. Along the way, we get almost the entire cast of regulars weighing-in on what has been going down in the 87 days since Jeremiah blew up the bridges and cut the city off from the outside world.

"It's Gotham like you've never seen it," offers Chris Chalk, whose Lucius Fox will be assisting Ben McKenzie's Jim Gordon and David Mazouz's vigilante-in-training Bruce Wayne in "The Legend of the Dark Knight"'s battle between varying factions of heroes and villains. Along the way, there's clearly a load of pieces that need to moved so the origin story can reach its officially announced destination of bringing Batman to the screen.

Based on the scenes included in this reel, as well as the cast's enthusiastic takes on their character arcs, the shifts will be happening quickly and crazily. Check out the exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette here, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

Gotham, Season 5 Premiere, Thursday, January 3, 8/7c, Fox