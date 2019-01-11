'The Handmaid's Tale's Third Season Is About 'June Resisting and June Fighting,' Says EP Bruce Miller

Executive producer Bruce Miller, who’s deep into filming the Emmy-winning drama’s third round, has an uplifting reveal about renegade handmaid June (Elisabeth Moss) and her future in dystopian Gilead: “The season is about resistance — June resisting and June fighting. After a couple of seasons of being beaten down, she’s had quite enough. She’s finding ways to rebel.”

She’s motivated, having sent her baby to freedom in the July finale while staying behind to rescue her other daughter. Part of the action moves to Washington, D.C., the capital of the repressive regime that forces women into reproductive servitude. June will also end up in the orbit of unpredictable Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford), who helped her handmaid friend Emily (Alexis Bledel) escape.

As for criticism that Tale may have gone too far in its brutality, Miller says, “I don’t ever try to be graphic, but you want to keep in June’s point of view.” At least her role will shift from victim to victor.

The Handmaid’s Tale, Return TBA, Hulu