'The Loudest Voice in the Room' EP Alex Metcalf Calls Russell Crowe's Portrayal of Roger Ailes 'Powerful and Incisive'

As the saying goes, the personal is political. For proof, look no further than The Loudest Voice in the Room, Showtime’s eight-part drama about the late Roger Ailes featuring an almost unrecognizable Russell Crowe in the lead role.

Voice explores how the Fox News founder propelled his network to the top — and how he was forced to walk away in 2016 after multiple employees, including anchor Gretchen Carlson (played by Naomi Watts), accused him of sexual harassment.

Almost two years after his death at age 77, Ailes remains a polarizing figure, but the limited series strives to offer a, well, fair and balanced portrait. “Roger was a unique and compelling individual: charming, self-deprecatory and full of passion, anger and clarity about his vision of the world,” says executive producer Alex Metcalf.

And Crowe’s passion — studying Ailes’s voice and walk, logging four hours a day in the makeup chair — helped nail the physical transformation. Says Metcalf: “It’s a powerful and incisive portrayal.”

The Loudest Voice in the Room, Premiere TBA, Showtime