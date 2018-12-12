'Riverdale' Sneak Peek: Reggie Rocks Ronnie's World (VIDEO)

Either the new drug on Riverdale has us seeing things, or something is up with these two.

Ever since she opened that damned speakeasy, Veronica (Camila Mendes) has been spending an awful lot of time with Reggie (Charles Melton). It doesn’t help that Archiekins (KJ Apa) is pulling his “on the road” act to escape her dad, either.

And now, we have an exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s Season 3 fall finale that finds Reg and Ronnie having a clandestine meeting (at Pop’s, natch) in which young Mr. Mantle fills La Lodge in on Riverdale’s latest drug, Fizzle Rocks and the new gang distributing the Jingle Jangle substitute.

Check it out:

So are we high, or is this something you've also noticed? Do you miss the good ol’ days when Reggie was a d-bag and Archie was, well, around?

For an official comment on #Vereggie, check back after tonight’s episode for our interview with showrunner Robert Aguirre-Sacasa.

Riverdale, Fall Finale, Wednesday, December 12, 8/7c, The CW.