First Look: The 'Gotham' Gang Gathers For One Final Battle (PHOTO)

January 3 can’t get here fast enough!

As Gotham’s cast has been gearing up for their last table read together and series finale filming, fans are finally getting a good look at the fifth and final season’s key ensemble shot.

Entitled "Gotham: Legend of the Dark Knight," this last round of episodes will see Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) working to save the city he loves so much after Jerome’s bombs have divided Gotham into factions run by various villains.

At the same time, we’ll also get the ultimate evolution of Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) into Batman and the arrival of Shane West as iconic baddie Bane.

If you check some of the actors’ Instagram accounts, you’ll get even more hints as to where their characters are heading, but this group shot — sort of a class picture of chaos! — is our first real look at the whole gang and, for some of them, their new looks.

Gotham, Season 5 Premiere, Thursday, January 3, 8/7c, Fox