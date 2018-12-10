Critics' Choice Awards 2019: The Full List of TV Nominees

The nominations for the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards were announced on Monday, December 10 and the TV categories were seriously stacked.

FX’s The Americans and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, along with Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora, lead the pack with five nominations each, while eight shows battle it out in the Best Drama Series and Best Comedy Series categories, which is up from six nominees last year.

Not surprisingly, premium network HBO has the most noms with 20, followed by FX's 17. Streamer Amazon Prime Video boasts 12, while NBC and Netflix are in the running with 11 nominations each.

Check out a complete list of TV nominations below:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Americans (FX)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Diego Luna – Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Richard Madden – Bodyguard (Netflix)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Matthew Rhys – The Americans (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Deuce (HBO)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Elizabeth Olsen – Sorry For Your Loss (Facebook Watch)

Julia Roberts – Homecoming (Amazon)

Keri Russell – The Americans (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Richard Cabral – Mayans M.C. (FX)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Noah Emmerich – The Americans (FX)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

Richard Schiff – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Shea Whigham – Homecoming (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Dina Shihabi – Jack Ryan (Amazon)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Thandie Newton – Westworld (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Yvonne Strahovski – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Holly Taylor – The Americans (FX)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Middle (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Bloom – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Allison Janney – Mom (CBS)

Justina Machado – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Debra Messing – Will & Grace (NBC)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)

Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)

Brian Tyree Henry – Atlanta (FX)

Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Laurie Metcalf – The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Zoe Perry – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Miriam Shor – Younger (TV Land)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

American Vandal (Netflix)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Icebox (HBO)

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

King Lear (Amazon)

My Dinner with Hervé (HBO)

Notes from the Field (HBO)

The Tale (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Antonio Banderas – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Paul Dano – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Benicio Del Toro – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Hugh Grant – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

John Legend – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Amy Adams – Sharp Objects (HBO)

Patricia Arquette – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Connie Britton – Dirty John (Bravo)

Carrie Coon – The Sinner (USA Network)

Laura Dern – The Tale (HBO)

Anna Deavere Smith – Notes From the Field (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Brandon Victor Dixon – Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert (NBC)

Eric Lange – Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Alex Rich – Genius: Picasso (National Geographic)

Peter Sarsgaard – The Looming Tower (Hulu)

Finn Wittrock – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Ben Whishaw – A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ellen Burstyn – The Tale (HBO)

Patricia Clarkson – Sharp Objects (HBO)

Penelope Cruz – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Julia Garner – Dirty John (Bravo)

Judith Light – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Elizabeth Perkins – Sharp Objects (HBO)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network)

Archer (FX)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

South Park (Comedy Central)

The 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, Live, Sunday, January 13, The CW