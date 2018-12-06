'Chicago Fire' Fall Finale: 5 Questions We'll Need Answered When the Show Returns

The Chicago Fire fall finale ended with — what else? — fire, drama, and a few cliffhangers.

More than one twist left fans on the edge of their seats wondering which Firehouse 51 characters will survive, which characters will take their relationships to the next level, and which characters are just too stubborn in their ways to change (we're looking at you, Kelly Severide).

When the show returns in 2019, here a few questions we need cleared up right away:

Are Casey and Naomi a Good Couple?

The fire captain (Jesse Spencer) and the reporter (Kate Villanova) made one helluva team taking on executives of a trailer manufacturer who are knowingly — although they deny it — making faulty products, leading to multiple deaths. And then, they got hot and heavy in the bedroom.

The romance has been brewing for the past few episodes and they finally couldn't resist each other anymore. But are these two a match? He's still getting over his divorce from Dawson (Monica Raymund).

Will They Survive?

After their bedroom rendezvous, Casey got up in the middle of the night and found his entire apartment on fire... and we can't help but think that the corrupt company is behind this. After all, they did threaten Naomi during the meeting.

Good thing Casey is legitimately a professional when it comes to handling fires.

Is a Breakup Between Kidd and Severide Looming?

Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) has been extremely patient and kind as Severide (Taylor Kinney) grieves his father's death but instead of opening up to his girlfriend, he's pushing her away with his cold and distant behavior.

Their complicated relationship took a turn for the worst when Kidd's good friend Tyler (Tye White) — who also likes her a lot — returned. Severide wasn't happy they want to hang out and Kidd called him jealous.

They argued and walked away from each other... for good? At the end of the episode, Severide was alone in his apartment while Kidd went off to meet up with Tyler.

A New Love for Brett?

The paramedic (Kara Killmer) has been unlucky in love since we were first introduced to her character, but it was cute when she finally asked Chaplain Kyle Sheffield out on a date. Even better, he said yes — and very enthusiastically, at that!

Are Things Serious Between Cruz and Chloe?

Chloe (Kristen Gutoskie) was in a terrible car accident and almost died if not for the swiftness of 51 and medical expertise/skills of the Chicago Med doctors.

Cruz (Joe Minoso) realized how much he cared for her and, in a sweet moment between Cruz and Chloe's parents, they revealed she also cares about him deeply. Aww!

Chicago Fire, Returns, 2019, NBC