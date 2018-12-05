‘Timeless’: Go Behind the Scenes of NBC’s Two-Part Finale (PHOTOS)

Emma Whitmore (Annie Wersching) gets ready to film a scene.

Annie in one of her many costumes.

Annie in stunning hair and makeup.

The Timeless crew all together — Claudia, Matt, Abigail, Annie, and Malcolm.

Another one.

Garcia Flynn (Goran Visnjic), Lucy (Abigail Spencer), and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) snap a photo during a break.

Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) are beaten up after a fight scene.

The Lifeboat.

A close up of The Lifeboat.

A peek at some scripts.

The table read begins.

Timeless will wrap up its series with a two-part TV movie in just two weeks!

Executive producers Eric Kripke, Shawn Ryan, and Arika Lisanne Mittman have promised to not let fans down with a finale that will journey through the past, present, and future. Lucy (Abigail Spencer), Wyatt (Matt Lanter), and the rest of the Time Team will stop at nothing to save Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) and also battle Rittenhouse along the way.

Click through the gallery to get a look behind the scenes of the epic finale episodes.

Timeless, Series Finale, Thursday, December 20, 8/7c, NBC

