‘Timeless’: Go Behind the Scenes of NBC’s Two-Part Finale (PHOTOS)

Lucy (Abigail Spencer) and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) are beaten up after a fight scene.

The Timeless crew all together — Claudia, Matt, Abigail, Annie, and Malcolm.

Annie in one of her many costumes.

Timeless will wrap up its series with a two-part TV movie in just two weeks!

Executive producers Eric Kripke, Shawn Ryan, and Arika Lisanne Mittman have promised to not let fans down with a finale that will journey through the past, present, and future. Lucy (Abigail Spencer), Wyatt (Matt Lanter), and the rest of the Time Team will stop at nothing to save Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) and also battle Rittenhouse along the way.

Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Sakina Jaffrey and Claudia Doumit are also set to appear in the special.

Click through the gallery to get a look behind the scenes of the epic finale episodes.

Timeless, Series Finale, Thursday, December 20, 8/7c, NBC