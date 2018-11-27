CBS Midseason Schedule 2019: 'Celebrity Big Brother,' 'World's Best' & More Unscripted

There's a lot to look forward to on CBS midseason, from reality competitions to the Super Bowl.

Kicking off the new year, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition returns for a second run on Monday, January 21. The reality competition series will pit some of today's stars against each other in a game of wit as well as occasional physical strength.

But that's not the only exciting news about the franchise — Julie Chen Moonves will be back as host! The news will be a relief to fans alike since she's been a fixture on the series since the beginning. And similar to the first season, the show will run through February 13 — an accelerated version of the regular show.

Meanwhile, you won't want to miss the new talent competition series The World's Best when it debuts following Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, February 3. Hosted by James Corden, The World's Best finds Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill as judges looking for one winner in a show featuring every type of talent. In order to win, contestants will have to make it through a wall of experts in every field imaginable. Only then can they be crowned the winner.

Survivor also returns for its 38th season on Wednesday, February 20, while the new "high-stakes" competition show Million Dollar Mile premieres Wednesday, March 27. Consisting of challenging obstacle courses, Million Dollar Mile is hosted by Tim Tebow, and is provided with play-by-play commentary from Matt "Money" Smith and Maria Taylor. The title may be a giveaway, but the grand prize is $1,000,000.

Finally Wednesday, May 22, tune in for the Season 31 premiere of fan-favorite series The Amazing Race. Join host Phil Keoghan as contestants from past seasons, Big Brother and Survivor go head-to-head.

For the full rundown, check out the schedule below.

Monday, January 21

8/7c Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (Season 2 Premiere)

Tuesday, January 22

8/7c Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Wednesday, January 23

8/7c Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Friday, January 25

8/7c Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Sunday, January 27

8/7c Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Monday, January 28

8/7c Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Wednesday, January 30

8/7c Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Saturday, February 2

8/7c Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Sunday, February 3

7/6c Super Bowl LIII

10/9c The World's Best (Series Premiere)

Monday, February 4

9/8c Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Wednesday, February 6

8/7c The World's Best (2-Hour Episode)

Thursday, February 7

9/8c Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Friday, February 8

8/7c Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (2-Hour Episode)

Monday, February 11

9/8c Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Wednesday, February 13

8/7c The World's Best

9/8c Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (Season 2 Finale)

Wednesdays Starting February 20

8/7c Survivor (Season 38 Premiere)

9/8c The World's Best

Wednesday, March 27

10/9c SEAL Team

Wednesdays Starting March 27

8/7c Survivor

9/8c Million Dollar Mile (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, May 15

8/7c Survivor (Season 38 Finale)

10/9c Survivor Reunion Special

Wednesday, May 22

8/7c The Amazing Race (Season 31 Premiere)

9/8c Million Dollar Mile