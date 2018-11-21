Mark Harmon Has Another CBS Series in the Works — Will He Leave 'NCIS'?

NCIS star and veteran actor Mark Harmon is setting up his next project with CBS as executive producer of a new series based on John Sanford's Prey novels.

Harmon will team up with former Shadowhunters showrunner Ed Decter on the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The crime drama's source material includes over 20 novels, a few of which have reached the No. 1 on the New York Times best-seller list.

The series will follow Minneapolis-based homicide detective Lucas Davenport and best friend Elle Krueger — a profiler/psychology professor/nun. Bonded for life after a shared tragedy, the pair work together to uncover their "prey" aka Minnesota's most dangerous criminals.

Stepping into the executive producer role — a job he also does on NCIS — Harmon is joined by fellow EPs Howard Braunstein and Michael Jaffe. This new gig has many wondering — will Harmon's Gibbs be leaving the show after its current 16th season?

Since its 2003 premiere, Harmon has lead the NCIS team onscreen and off, while also executive producing NCIS: New Orleans. And with so many projects on his plate, it seemed like a departure from at least one could be imminent.

After Pauley Perrette's recent departure, Harmon's exit would be a major blow to the show. But for now, no announcements have been made and unless he moves in front of the camera for the Prey series, there's a good chance he'll still have time for both projects. Fingers crossed!

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS