'Ellen's Game of Games' Reveals Key Art for Holiday Spectacular

Deck the halls with... many fun (and probably embarrassing) yuletide-themed games with host Ellen DeGeneres on Ellen's Game of Games Holiday Spectacular.

Along with her loyal and entertaining sidekick/emcee Stephen "tWitch" Boss (who is also in the same role on DeGeneres' daily talk show), DeGeneres is back with contestants hungry to win some money and prizes — so hungry that they'll do pretty much anything to win — and TV Insider has an executive first look at the key art for the holiday spectacular.

The game show, spun off from Ellen's talk show where she often incorporates wacky games with audience members, premiered last December and was a huge ratings hit in a quiet holiday month so, of course, the series was renewed and will be back for a second season containing thirteen episodes beginning January 8, 2019.

Check out the trailer for the holiday special below:

Ellen's Game of Games Holiday Spectacular, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, December 12, 8/9c, NBC

