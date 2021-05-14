‘Manifest,’ ‘Good Girls,’ ‘Zoey’ & More NBC Shows Still Awaiting Renewals

NBC has unveiled several details about its upcoming 2021-2022 TV schedule including news about which shows will return and debut in the next few months, but some uncertainties still remain.

Several fan favorites remain on the bubble as decisions about whether to renew or cancel the titles is unclear. Among the series that fans should be concerned about are Debris, Ellen’s Game of Games, Good Girls, Manifest, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

These titles aren’t among NBC’s slate of renewed programs which include The Blacklist, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., Kenan, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: SVU, Mr. Mayor, New Amsterdam, This Is Us, The Voice, The Wall, Transplant, The Weakest Link, and Young Rock among others.

The one upside of the undecided nature of these titles is that they haven’t been canceled yet and that could have been a possibility with these scheduling announcements taking place. With some episodes remaining in the show’s current seasons, their performances in ratings could be a deciding factor.

Among the list, Debris is the only new show that remains in limbo, the others are vets at the network which could be a benefit to their possible future with NBC. Either way, fans should keep an eye and ear out for these shows and their fate.