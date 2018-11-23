Details on HGTV's Festive 'House Hunters: Home for the Holidays' Spinoff
It's the holiday season and HGTV's House Hunters has eight special episodes of House Hunters: Home for the Holidays on Tuesdays, beginning Tuesday, November 27.
In the first offering, "Moving Back Home for the Holidays," Olympic gold medalist Bryan and wife Sarah are in a rush to find the perfect house to deck the halls. Always traveling to spend holidays with their families, they long for a home where than can celebrate with their three children and have their loved ones come to them.
With the desire to wake up Christmas morning in their own beds, this family is on the hunt for a house outside Seattle, where Sarah grew up. Narrowing their search to the quaint city of Issaquah, the couple hopes to find a home with enough room for a big Christmas tree.
But while she wants a traditional house that's easy to maintain and ideal for hosting her first Christmas, Bryan wants something with more character on a sprawling lot.
Will they find the perfect house to ring in the holidays? Tune in to find out!
House Hunters: Home for the Holidays, Premieres, Tuesday, November 27, 9/8c, HGTV