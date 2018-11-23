'The Truth About Christmas': Kali Hawk & Damon Dayoub Tease Their Freeform Holiday Movie (VIDEO)

Telling lies is not exactly the best way to Santa's heart, right?

That's where things begin in Freeform's holiday film, The Truth About Christmas. In the original movie, we meet political consultant Jillian (New Girl's Kali Hawk), who is able to spin anything and often bends the truth more than a little bit. But she soon finds her life turned upside-down when a run-in with a department store Santa has her telling the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.

This is even more of a problem as Jillian is going to be running the mayoral campaign of her boyfriend, George (Stitchers' Damon Dayoub) and meeting George's family for the first time at the holidays! Will Jillian lose her job and her relationship by speaking only the truth?

Stars Hawk and Dayoub sat down with TV Insider to talk about the movie, which is part of Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas and premieres Sunday at 9/8c on Freeform.

And check out the trailer for the flick below:

The Truth About Christmas, Sunday, November 25, 9/8c, Freeform