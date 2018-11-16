NBC Holiday Schedule 2018: The Full Lineup From Thanksgiving Through New Year's Day

NBC has scheduled their festive specials for the holiday season, and the 2018 lineup is especially packed! We're talking from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day with The Tournament of Roses Parade.

The seasonal programs range from cherished favorites — Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, It’s a Wonderful Life, National Dog Show — to telecast premieres — the Timeless finale, holiday edition of America’s Got Talent, Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas Special — and everything in between.

Also back are two Saturday Night Live specials, the classic cartoon How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Christmas in Rockefeller Center. Programs debuting are A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy and a special episode of Deal or No Deal two days before its premiere on CNBC.

Below is a night-by-night list of the specials airing on NBC this holiday season:

Wednesday, November 21

Hollywood Game Night (8-9 p.m.; repeat Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m.)

Celebrities will partake in such games as “Block This Way,” “Four-Letter Words,”’ “Popped Quiz,” “Back to Back” and “7 Seconds of Fame.”

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving (9-11 p.m.)

All-things Thanksgiving, going back through the 44 seasons of SNL.

Thursday, November 22

Macy’s 92nd Thanksgiving Day Parade (9 a.m.-12 p.m.; repeat 2-5 p.m.)

With 24 million viewers, last year’s parade was the #3 most-watched entertainment program of the year, behind only the Oscars and the Grammys.

National Dog Show Presented by Purina (12-2 p.m.; repeat Saturday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.)

Averaged 11.6 million viewers last year and 12.3 million the year before, making those the two most-watched telecasts of the National Dog Show in the 16 years NBC has covered the event.

Friday, November 23

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8-8:30 p.m.; repeat Tuesday, Dec. 25 at 8 p.m.)

The animated holiday classic returns.

DreamWorks Trolls Holiday (8:30-9 p.m.)

Now that the Bergens’ one holiday is gone — and the Trolls don’t have to worry about being eaten by their neighbors — Poppy, the eternally optimistic Troll queen, has made it her mission to bring a brand new day of celebration to Bergen Town.

Wednesday, November 28

86th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (8-10 p.m.)

Was last year’s #1 most-watched primetime holiday special.

A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy (10-11 p.m.; repeat Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 10 p.m.)

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrate the season of joy and laughter alongside the couple’s family and talented celebrity friends. Legend performs a selection of songs from his 2018 holiday album, A Legendary Christmas.

Thursday, November 29

Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit Parts 1 & 2 (8-9 p.m.; repeat Wednesday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.)

A trio of dinosaurs need to be moved to a new super-secret exhibit at Jurassic World. However, moving them to the new attraction is not as easy as previously thought.

Monday, December 3

Deal or No Deal: Happy Howie Days (10-11 p.m.)

Howie Mandel’s hit game show is back after 10 years and he’s offering up the possibility of a $1 million holiday present. A family who has overcome all odds, an incredible adoption story and a player who pushes the limits to bring life-changing money home for the holidays. The series premieres Wednesday, Dec. 5 on CNBC.

Tuesday, December 4

Saturday Night Live Best of Christmas (9-11 p.m.; repeat Thursday, Dec. 13 at 9 p.m.)

Two hours of classic Christmas-related sketches over the show’s illustrious history.

Tuesday, December 11

Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas (9-10 p.m.)

Winner of the 2017 season of America’s Got Talent, Darci Lynne Farmer will celebrate the holidays Oklahoma style with her puppets and guests Kristin Chenoweth, Toby Keith, Hunter Hayes, Pentatonix and Lindsey Stirling.

Hollywood Game Night (10-11 p.m.)

Hosted by Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, episode will play holiday-themed games between teams that include Jameela Jamil (The Good Place), Lauren Ash (Superstore) and Tony Hale (Arrested Development).

Wednesday, December 12

Ellen’s Game of Games (8-9 p.m.; repeat Thursday, Dec. 20 at 10 p.m.)

A holiday edition of last season’s #1 new alternative series.

Little Big Shots (9-10 p.m.)

The Steve Harvey-hosted series returns to celebrate the holiday season with fan-favorite acts that include Angelica Hale, Miles Caton and more.

Monday, December 17

America’s Got Talent (10-11 p.m.; repeat Friday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m.)

A holiday edition of the #1 alternative series on television.

Thursday, December 20

Timeless (8-10 p.m.)

The series finale promises fans an epic, unforgettable thrill ride through the past, present and future, with a healthy dose of Christmas spirit.

Monday, December 24

It’s a Wonderful Life (8-11 p.m.)

Nothing says Christmas like the classic 1947 Jimmy Stewart film from director Frank Capra.

Christmas Eve Mass (11:30 p.m.-1 a.m.)

Viewers will be able to watch the Pope Francis-led mass from St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Tuesday, December 25

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (8:30-11 p.m.)

The #1 highest-rated movie on the broadcast networks last season.

Monday, December 31

NBC News Special: A Toast to 2018! (8-10 p.m.)

The highlights and newsmakers of 2018 are brought to the fore in this year-end review.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve (10-11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.)

Live from Times Square in the heart of New York, the most famous live New Year’s Eve party in America will be a spectacular celebration to wrap up 2018 with show-stopping celebrity guests, unforgettable musical performances and, of course, the heart-pounding, iconic ball drop.

Wednesday, January 1, 2019

130th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade (Live) (11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET / 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m. PT)

The New Year’s Day tradition continues as marching bands and beautifully crafted floats stroll down Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena, California