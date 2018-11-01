Diana Ross, John Legend & More Joining 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is only a few weeks away, and the lineup is already looking amazing.

Diana Ross, John Legend, Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, and Ella Mai are just a first of few names that were announced who will be joining the festivities in New York City on November 22.

Macy's also announced that musical artists Martina McBride, Pentatonix, Rita Ora, Sugarland, and Anika Noni Rose will participate in the 92nd annual holiday parade.

According to the AP, Ross will be performing songs off her new Christmas album (Legend also has a Christmas album coming out). Ross will have her own float and be joined by her kids Tracee Ellis Ross and Evan Ross and extended family.

Viewers can also expect appearances and performances by the Muppets of Sesame Street, Barenaked Ladies, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke, Bazzi, Ashley Tisdale, and Carly Pearce.

“This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will redefine spectacle with a jaw-dropping mix of must-see entertainment for millions of spectators,” said Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, in a statement. “Featuring an amazing line-up of high flying balloons, dazzling animated floats, world-class marching bands and performance groups, the nation’s top music artists, and of course, the one-and-only Santa Claus, the Macy’s Parade will once again herald the arrival of the holiday season.”

2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Live, Thursday, November 22, 9am EST, NBC