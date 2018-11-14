How Megyn Kelly's Departure Is Helping NBC Ratings

NBC pulled Megyn Kelly Today from its 9am hour last month after the host made offensive comments defending blackface Halloween costumes on air. According to new ratings data, nobody is missing her.

According to Variety, the Today show's "viewership in the key demographic favored by advertisers in that time period is up around 10%."

During Megyn Kelly Today's last week, the show had 675,000 viewers between 25 and 54, with a total viewership of about 2.52 million, according to Nielsen data. Yet just last week, the newly created third hour of the Today show (made up of rotating anchors) snapped up 741,000 viewers between 25 and 54, and more than 2.63 million viewers.

It's also the third consecutive week Today has beaten Good Morning America in morning ratings.

And it isn't the first time scandal has helped NBC's ratings.

The weeks after Matt Lauer was fired in late 2017, the Today show attracted nearly 5 million viewers compared to its rival ABC morning program, Good Morning America, which had 4.36 million viewers, and CBS This Morning, which had 3.53 million viewers.

Kelly joined Today in 2017, taking over 9am from longtime anchors Al Roker and Tamron Hall, and almost immediately struggled in the time slot. She's still negotiating her exit package after breaking her stunning $69 million contract.