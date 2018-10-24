Megyn Kelly Apologizes Again for Blackface Comments as Al Roker & More Call Her Out (VIDEO)

On Wednesday morning, Megyn Kelly issued a second apology, this time on-camera on Megyn Kelly Today, for her comments made on Tuesday's show about blackface in Halloween costumes.

"I'm Megyn Kelly. And I want to begin with two words — I'm sorry," she tearfully began.

"I have never been a P.C. kind of person. But I do understand the value in being sensitive to our history, particularly on race and ethnicity. This past year has been so painful for many people of color. The country feels so divided. And I have no wish to add to that pain and offense."

"I want to begin with two words, I'm sorry..The country feels so divided and I have no wish to add to that pain and offense. I believe this is a time for more understanding, more love, more sensitivity and honor..Thank you for listening and for helping me listen too." Megyn Kelly pic.twitter.com/6hHrvZLNvK — Megyn Kelly TODAY (@MegynTODAY) October 24, 2018

This second apology comes after her home network NBC along with ABC's GMA, and CNN all addressed her inappropriate comments in segments. She first sent an apology via a memo to her colleagues at NBC Tuesday afternoon.

TODAY anchor Al Roker said, "The fact is, while she apologized to the staff, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country." And Craig Melvin added, "There was some criticism online that this was political correctness run amok... that's just as ignorant and racist as the statement itself."

Al Roker on Megyn Kelly’s blackface apology: “While she apologized to the staff, she owes a bigger apology to folks of color around the country because this is a history going back to the 1830s. Minstrel shows to demean and denigrate a race wasn’t right.” pic.twitter.com/nt7YhCRU18 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 24, 2018

On Good Morning America, anchor Robin Roberts pointed out that Kelly's panel lacked diversity and said she couldn't believe the anchor didn't know what she was saying was offensive to people of color.

"Perhaps you should have a more diverse panel that can challenge her when she's making those types of statements," said Roberts.

CNN's Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon spoke about Kelly's comments on his Tuesday night program. "Megyn is 47 years old, she's our age, there has never been a time in her 47 years that blackface has been acceptable," Cuomo stated.

"Megyn is 47 years old, she's our age, there has never been a time in her 47 years that blackface has been acceptable" @DonLemon on #CuomoPrimeTime pic.twitter.com/aihmlQ0VOd — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) October 24, 2018

After Kelly's apology, she then hosted an all-black panel with Roland Martin and Amy Holmes, who talked about the history of blackface and racism in America.

Jacob Soboroff, a panelist on Tuesday's show, also issued an apology. He wrote on Twitter, "What was said was vile. Not only has blackface always been and will always be racist — questioning that was disgraceful. I’m ashamed I didn’t speak up more emphatically at the table."