How to Watch the 2018 National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day

Prep those brushes and sticky rollers as The National Dog Show Presented by Purina is almost here!

The annual event, which will be returning for its 17th year, will be hosted by award-winning TV personality (Seinfeld), author and Broadway star John O’Hurley. Returning to offer expert analysis is American Kennel Club judge David Frei, who has officiated at dog shows worldwide and, alongside O’Hurley, has co-hosted the competition since its inception in 2002.

Joining those two is NBC Sportscaster and dog enthusiast Mary Carillo, who will report from inside the show ring. Also in for the furry fun are former U.S. Olympic figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who will visit competing dogs and offer behind-the-scenes vignettes as digital contributors.

Two new American Kennel Club-sanctioned breeds will be included in this year’s competition – the Nederlandse Kooikerhondje (sporting group) and the Grand Basset Griffon Vendéen (hound group) – bringing the total recognized breeds to 192. Since 2003, 45 new breeds have been introduced to the event.

Last year, Newton, a 3-year-old Brussels Griffon (toy group), took home the Best in Show title among the seven group winners. Newton impressed the judges with his superior condition and form, beautiful coat and loving personality.

The 17th Annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina, Thursday, November 22, 12 pm (in all time zones), NBC