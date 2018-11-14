George R.R. Martin's 'Wild Cards' Series Is Being Adapted at Hulu

George R.R. Martin is taking over your TV screen.

The author, who is famously responsible for the bestselling book series that inspired one of the TV biggest hits ever with HBO's Game of Thrones, has multiple other projects in the works.

The latest is that his book series, Wild Cards, which is written by other authors but edited by Martin and Melinda M. Snodgrass, is getting attention from Hulu and Universal Cable Productions, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Apparently, a writers room has been set up that "would create a Wild Cards universe for the streamer" and The Secret Circle writer Andrew Miller is leading the project.

Wild Cards is set in a world where an alien virus was released in 1946 and it killed 90 percent of those infected. However, those who survived either turned into deformed, grotesque beings called Jokers, or super-humans called Aces. "Now, after decades of sociological turmoil, having been worshipped, oppressed, exploited and ignored, victims of the virus want to define their own future," per THR.

There are 27 books in the Wild Cards universe, so Hulu is exploring a web of multiple shows that crossover with each other.

His other projects include a GoT prequel pilot starring Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse, which "chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend — it’s not the story we think we know."

Also coming soon is Syfy's Nightflyers, based on his epic novel and premiering in December. The logline reveals the show is set in the year 2093 and "is a psychological thriller that follows a team of scientists aboard the Nightflyer, the most advanced ship ever built, as they embark on a journey to find other life forms. Their mission takes them to the edge of the solar system, and to the edge of insanity, as they realize true horror isn’t waiting for them in outer space — it’s already on their ship."