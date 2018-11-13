'Game of Thrones' Alum Pedro Pascal Cast in 'Star Wars' TV Series 'The Mandalorian'

Pedro Pascal, known for his roles as Prince Oberyn in Game of Thrones and Javier Pena in Narcos, has been cast in the lead role in the upcoming live-action Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian from showrunner Jon Favreau.

The series is set to debut on Disney's new streaming service, Disney+, in 2019.

According to Variety, Pascal has been offered the role and is currently in negotiations.

The Mandalorian is set sometime between the Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens and will follow a "lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic," said Favreau on social media.

Thus far, the only other announcement for The Mandalorian names the series' five directors. They are Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), and Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates).

Disney also revealed last week that it's developing an untitled Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series with Diego Luna taking the lead in a reprisal of his character from the film, Cassian Andor.

The official log line says that project, also planned to debut on the Disney+ service, will follow "the adventures of rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One… The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire."

