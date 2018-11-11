'Charmed' Sneak Peek: Why Is Macy Stalking Galvin Online? (VIDEO)

Even members of the Charmed trio can get caught up in some online stalking.

Just ask Macy (Madeleine Mantock), who, in Sunday's new episode, is caught red handed by half sister Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) trying to figure out what's up with dreamy molecular geneticist Galvin (Ser'Darius Blain).

Yes, the pair may have locked lips recently but seems Galvin has (maybe) already moved on.

As you will see in this exclusive clip for TV Insider, Maggie may have to use her own stalking skills to find out more to help Macy.

Check out sister helping sister in this week's episode of the CW reboot below:

Charmed, Sundays, 9/8c, The CW