Wesley Snipes Is Heading Back to TV For New Series 'Paper Empire'

Wesley Snipes (Passenger 57) has signed on to star in the new TV series Paper Empire, currently shooting on location in Miami.

The actor has been cast as Damon Moore, a cunning and cutthroat Wall Street executive who murdered his way to the top of the corporate ladder.

Snipes’ character will interact with billionaire money manager Laurence Fintch, played by Robert Davi (Diehard) and his beautiful wife Bentley Fintch, played by Denise Richards (The World Is Not Enough, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills).

Snipes’ TV credits include the NBC crime drama The Player and his feature film credits include The Expendables 3, The Fan, Blade, Blade 2, Blade: Trinity, New Jack City, US Marshalls, and Major League. He can next be seen in the heist film Cut Throat City opposite Terrence Howard (Empire).

The cast of Paper Empire includes Steve Guttenberg (Roe v. Wade), Michael Nouri (The Terminal), Timothy Gibbs (11-11-11), Robert Knepper (Transporter 3), Chuck Zito (Homefront), William McNamara (The Trouble with Billy), Elisabetta Fantone (Big Eyes) and Helena Mattsson (Iron Man 2).

Michael Tadross Jr. (LBJ) serves as executive producer, Bernard Salzmann (Capone: The Man That Knew Too Much) serves as producer, and Robert Gillings (American Fright Fest) is the writer and director of Paper Empire.