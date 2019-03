The Fintch clan in the upcoming series Paper Empire isn’t going to get away with boiling any bunnies.

Producers have cast Anne Archer (Fatal Attraction, Falcon Crest) as FBI Director Jordan, who comes to Miami to make sweeping changes as she’s unhappy with how the case involving the wealthy family is being handled.

The series, which is set against the frenetic world of high finance and epic schemes, is currently shooting on location in Miami.

The program’s ensemble includes Wesley Snipes (Passenger 57), Robert Davi (Licence To Kill), Denise Richards (The Bold and the Beautiful), Steve Guttenberg (Ballers), Michael Nouri (The Terminal; Flashdance), Timothy Gibbs (11-11-11; Santa Barbara), Robert Knepper (Transporter 3), Chuck Zito (Homefront), William McNamara (The Trouble with Billy; Doing Time on Maple Drive), Elisabetta Fantone (Big Eyes), and Helena Mattsson (Iron Man 2).

Michael Tadross, Jr. (LBJ) serves as executive producer. Bernard Salzman (American Fright Fest) is the series producer. Robert Gillings (American Fright Fest) is also a producer, and is the show’s creator/director.