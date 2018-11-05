Which New Fall Network Shows Should Get a Second Season? (POLL)

Fall 2018's new series are coming in hot.

Many freshman dramas and comedies have already have full seasons ordered, while others have a few additional scripts coming their way, and some still hang in the balance, but fans are still waiting for the announcement on whether or not their new "it" show will be returning.

So, we're asking you which network shows should be renewed for second seasons (or even more).

New Amsterdam

The NBC medical drama about a public hospital in New York City has received a 22 episode order for its first season.

Manifest

This NBC thriller about the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 who went missing for five-and-half years received a first season order of 16 episodes, which is less than normal but nothing to worry about. The network said because of the complicated storytelling, they wanted quality over quantity.

The Rookie

Nathan Fillion has returned in another hit series on ABC about an older-than-normal police academy graduate who is pursuing his dream of becoming an LAPD officer. 22 episodes have been ordered.

Single Parents

The comedy series about various single parents who are just trying to keep their heads above water got a 22-episode order from ABC.

Station 19

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff series about Seattle firefighters is in its second season at ABC and received a 22 episode order.

A Million Little Things

Dubbed ABC's version of This Is Us, the tearjerker which centers around a group of friends & spouses adjusting to life after one of them commits suicide has a 17-episode order for its freshman season.

The Cool Kids

The Fox comedy is about a rowdy group of friends who live in a retirement community and don't mind breaking a few rules even at their age. The network ordered 22 episodes.

The Resident

The medical drama is in its second season at Fox and has a 22-episode order. Dr. Conrad Hawkins to the rescue.

FBI

From producer Dick Wolf, this CBS procedural drama is about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will have a 22-episode first season.

God Friended Me

What if God sent you a friend request on Facebook and then unexplainable things started to happen? That's the premise of CBS' God Friended Me, which was picked up for several more episodes.

The Neighborhood

The CBS multi-camera comedy about nice Midwestern family that moves into a tough Los Angeles neighborhood where things are a lot different than everyone is used to was picked up for additional episodes.

Magnum P.I.

More episodes have been ordered of the CBS reboot of the classic '80s series about a private investigator who lives in Hawaii and works for a wealthy family.