Everything We Know About the 'Deadwood' Movie

HBO's Golden Globe and Emmy-winning Western series Deadwood ended 12 years ago, and now production has just begun on the long-awaited movie.

It's coming from original series creator David Milch and much of the show's original cast is returning, so it makes sense that the movie will take place 10 years after the events in the series finale (in 2006).

Here are all the details we know so far.

Who's in the Deadwood movie cast?

Returning from the original cast:

Ian McShane (saloon owner Al Swearengen), Timothy Olyphant (sheriff Seth Bullock), Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (Calamity Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs), and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst).

Jade Pettyjohn is joining as a new cast member and will be playing a character named Caroline.

What's the story line for the Deadwood movie?

Per HBO, "The indelible characters of the series are reunited after 10 years to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood. Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought."

Who wrote the script?

David Milch

Who is directing the film?

Daniel Minahan (Game of Thrones, True Blood)

Who are the executive producers of Deadwood the movie?

David Milch, Carolyn Strauss, Daniel Minahan, Gregg Fienberg, Scott Stephens, Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant

When does the Deadwood movie premiere?

Spring 2019 on HBO, HBO Now, HBO Go, and HBO On Demand