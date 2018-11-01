'RuPaul's Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular' Coming to VH1 in December

The holidays just got a lot fiercer.

VH1 revealed on Thursday that its Emmy Award-winning series RuPaul's Drag Race will air a one-hour, holiday-themed episode on Friday, December 7, called RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular.

The special will also feature some fan favorite queens from previous seasons, including Eureka O’Hara, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique, and Trixie Mattel. They'll be competing for the title of America's first “Drag Race Xmas Queen.”

These eight queens will be showing off their skills by lip-syncing and dancing to "original holiday music from two RuPaul holiday albums, the classic Slay Belles and the new album, Christmas Party," the network reveals. And they'll also be showing off their dance moves in performances choreographed by Todrick Hall.

"Nothing says Christmas like ‘Chestnuts roasting on an open fire, and drag queens slipping on their pantyhose,'" said Emmy-winner and executive producer RuPaul. "Celebrating the holidays with my most festive girls inspired me to record my new album, Christmas Party. And this VH1 holiday extravaganza is my way of saying thank you to my Drag Race family by spreading a little bit of love, laughter and light across the country and around the world.”

Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Todrick Hall will join RuPaul on the judging panel as they crown the winner.

This special comes after the groundbreaking series made Emmy history as the first series to win both Outstanding Host of a Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Reality Competition Program in the same year.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular, Premiere, Friday, December 7, 8/7c, VH1