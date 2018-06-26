Popular 'RuPaul Drag Race' Alums Getting Their Own Shows (VIDEO)

Sashay, sashay, sashay away into your brand-new show.

World of Wonder — the production company company behind RuPaul’s Drag Race — revealed that that it will be debuting nine new shows on its paid subscription service as part of its Sickening Summer Series.

Featured on the new shows are a number of Drag Race alumni, including Miz Cracker, Aja and Vanessa “Miss Vanjie” Mateo.

"We’re excited to bring this sickening new slate of summer programming to our worldwide subscribers to WOW Presents Plus," said World of Wonder co-founders Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey in a statement.

“With animated, scripted, and documentary programming that reflect WOW’s ongoing mission to give a platform to the underrepresented stories, the slate offers something for every squirrel friend this summer, available on-demand and around-the-clock on WOW Presents Plus," they added.

The shows include: Follow Me, Ayo Sis, Drag Tots, Different for Girls, Tails of the City: Pets 4 Pets, Miz Cracker’s JewTorials, His Vintage Touch, Love Bailey’s Slather Studios, and Iconic with Brad Goreski.

Watch the preview below:

Sickening Summer Series is available for $3.99/month on WOW Presents Plus.