'The Voice' Sneak Peek: Team Adam's Radha & Reagan Face Off in the Knockout Round (VIDEO)

The competition is getting fierce on NBC's The Voice.

The vocals are incredible this year but sadly only one can be crowned the champion. And on the October 29 episode, the Knockout Rounds begin.

Multiple Grammy-winner and musical icon Mariah Carey joins the reality series as an advisor and will work with each of the coaches – Adam, Blake, Kelly and JHud – to mentor the Top 32 artists.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look (or rather listen) at Team Adam members Radha and Reagan's performances. Radha has chosen to perform Carey's hit song “I’ll Be There” and 14-year-old Reagan Strange sings Calum Scott's “Dancing on My Own.”

Here's a little info about the contestants:

Radha – “I’ll Be There”

Age: 20

Hometown: Jersey City, New Jersey

Resident: Jersey City, New Jersey

Bio: RADHA's full name, Radharani, means "graceful Indian queen." Her parents emigrated from the Philippines to provide a better life for their family, making her first-generation American. Karaoke is big in Filipino culture, and RADHA likes to say she "learned how to read and sing at the same time." Her first big performance was in her sixth grade talent show, which sparked her lifelong dream of music. RADHA is currently a full-time student at Montclair State University, studying TV and digital media.

Reagan – “Dancing on My Own”

Age: 14

Hometown: Memphis (Collierville), Tennessee

Resident: Germantown/Memphis, Tennessee

Bio: Reagan is one of the youngest artists in the competition and has dreamed of becoming "The Voice" since watching Season 1 when she was just six years old. After performing at local fairs for two years, Reagan got the chance to sing the national anthem for 16,000 people at a Memphis Grizzlies game, and she was a real show-stopper. She loves to use her music to spread joy and happiness. She currently performs once a month at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Reagan is a straight-A student and dreams of attending Georgia Tech to study engineering.

Watch the performances below:

The Voice, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC