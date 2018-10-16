Best of the Blind Auditions: 7 'Voice' Contestants to Watch Going Forward (VIDEO)
Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Season 15 of The Voice is well underway and the Blind Auditions are officially over — so who are the ones to watch?
As the show is kicking off its Battle Rounds, the contestants will be put to the test. We're rounding up seven of the best contestants so far this season who may be the leading contenders. These singers are from a wide variety of genres, so it's anyone's game at this point!
Check these contestants out and let us know who you think will be the one to beat.
Kennedy Holmes
SandyRedd
RADHA
Kymberli Joye
Michael Lee
Chevel Shepherd
Kirk Jay
The Voice, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC