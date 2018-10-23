Mariah Carey Joins 'The Voice' Season 15 as Key Advisor

Another music icon is joining NBC's The Voice.

Multi-platinum global superstar, multiple Grammy-winner, and all around legend Mariah Carey will serve as a key advisor and mentor during Season 15's knockout rounds, which begin Monday, October 29.

She'll work with the remaining 32 artists selected by coaches Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton.

During that week, the contestants "will be paired against a teammate once more, but this time they will select their own songs to perform individually while their direct competitor watches and waits. They are vying for their coach's confidence and decision to take them to the final and crucial round before the Live Performance Shows, the Live Playoffs," according to the network.

Carey will be working alongside the coaches and their teams as they prepare for the performance. The coaches will ultimately choose the winner and the singer not chosen becomes a free agent and could be scoped up by another coach.

"The sessions with the contestants, some of them have completely blown me away,” she said in the clip. "It’s like a humbling experience to be around all the raw talent.”

This week on The Voice is the Battle Rounds, where the coaches "enlist the help of top recording artists to offer their knowledge and skills as advisors," a press release said. "Kelly Clarkson teams up with Thomas Rhett; Jennifer Hudson with Halsey; Adam Levine with CeeLo Green; and Blake Shelton with Keith Urban."

Carey does have experience in judging musical competition shows. She previously was a judge on American Idol Season 12, but called it "the worst experience of my life" during an interview with Australia's Kyle and Jackie O show, thanks to her feud with fellow judge Nicki Minaj. Hopefully, this experience will run a little more smoothly!

