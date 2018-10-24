'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Trailer: Midge Struggles With Her Double Life in Season 2 (VIDEO)

Amazon's award-winning The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back in the spotlight again as the streaming service just dropped its first Season 2 trailer and premiere date.

Fans should mark their calendars for the December 5 return of the '50s-set comedy about former stay-at-home mom Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and her budding stand-up comedy career. Midge has a goal this season — success. "I want to be successful," she says in the clip," but I haven't told my friends or my parents except my ex, he knows."

To what lengths will Midge go to achieve that success? She's getting help from her friend and colleague in the comedy circuit, Susie (Alex Borstein), as she ascends up the industry ladder. But things aren't easy after she ripped apart comedy legend Sophie Lennon (Jane Lynch) on stage last season.

Of course, Midge always tries to look on the bright side, as indicated in the season's key art below. But she'll be faced with how her choices affect her life outside of comedy, and whether or not to tell her parents about her "double life."

Despite the obvious pressure and drama, viewers are bound to get plenty of laugh-worthy moments. In the trailer below, catch some of those and get excited because the show's back in just over a month!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, December 5, Amazon Prime Video