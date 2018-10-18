Remi Plots With Roman in a Sneak Peek of This Week's 'Blindspot' (VIDEO)

Jane's (Jaimie Alexander) alter ego Remi continues to run amok in the latest installment of NBC's Blindspot.

As she secretly works against the FBI and Jane's team, Remi is deceiving those closest to her such as Weller (Sullivan Stapleton). In an exclusive sneak peek of this week's episode, "My Art Project," we see the Jane facade fall away as Remi chats with an apparition of her brother, Roman (Luke Mitchell).

"Nice cover for your little Jane Doe rehearsal," Roman remarks.

"I hate him," Remi says in response about Weller.

It's clear that the dangerous version of Jane is taking over as their conversation progresses and they plot. Remi wants revenge and her determination isn't a good sign for Weller and the rest of the team.

Their endgame? It appears they want a particular person dead... but who? We do know they're plotting to recover Shepherd (Michelle Hurd) from wherever she's being held.

Check out the scene from the October 19 episode below:

And don't forget to tune in to see if their grand plan comes together or falls apart!

Blindspot, Fridays, 8/7c, NBC