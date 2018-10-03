The Complete NHL 2018-19 Regular Season TV Schedule on NBC Sports
NBC Sports is ready to drop the puck on the 2018-19 NHL regular season.
On opening night, October 3, Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals raise their long-awaited Stanley Cup championship banner to the rafters of Capital One Arena before facing off against the Boston Bruins on NBCSN at 7:30/6:30c. The second game of the opening night doubleheader has the Anaheim Ducks at the San Jose Sharks.
NBC and NBCSN have the NHL covered all season long, highlighted by the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown November 23, the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on January 1, the 2019 NHL All-Star Weekend January 25-26 and the NHL Stadium Series game in Philadelphia February 23.
NHL 2018-19 Regular Season TV Schedule on NBC Sports
All Times Eastern.
Wednesday, October 3
Boston at Washington, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Anaheim at San Jose, NBCSN, 10:30pm
Thursday, October 4
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Philadelphia at Vegas, NBCSN, 10pm
Tuesday, October 9
San Jose at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Wednesday, October 10
Vegas at Washington, NBCSN, 8pm
Tuesday, October 16
Arizona at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm
Wednesday, October 17
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, NBCSN, 7pm
Boston at Calgary, NBCSN, 9:30pm
Friday, October 19
Minnesota at Dallas, NBCSN, 8pm
Tuesday, October 23
San Jose at Nashville, NBCSN, 8pm
Wednesday, October 24
Toronto at Winnipeg, NBCSN, 7pm
Tampa Bay at Colorado, NBCSN, 9:30pm
Tuesday, October 30
Vegas at Nashville, NBCSN, 8pm
Thursday, November 1
Winnipeg at Florida, NBCSN, 2pm
Tuesday, November 6
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Wednesday, November 7
Pittsburgh at Washington NBCSN, 7:30pm
Nashville at Colorado,, NBCSN, 10pm
Tuesday, November 13
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Wednesday, November 14
St. Louis at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm
Anaheim at Vegas, NBCSN, 10:30pm
Tuesday, November 20
Edmonton at San Jose, NBCSN, 10:30pm
Wednesday, November 21
Philadelphia at Buffalo, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Friday, November 23
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, NBC, 1pm
Chicago at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Tuesday, November 27
Vegas at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm
Wednesday, November 28
St. Louis at Detroit, NBCSN, 7pm
Pittsburgh at Colorado, NBCSN, 9:30pm
Tuesday, December 4
Toronto at Buffalo, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Wednesday, December 5
Edmonton at St. Louis, NBCSN, 8pm
Chicago at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10:30pm
Tuesday, December 11
Detroit at Washington, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Wednesday, December 12
Pittsburgh at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm
Tuesday, December 18
Nashville at Chicago, NBCSN, 8:30pm
Wednesday, December 19
Pittsburgh at Washington, NBCSN, 8pm
Friday, December 21
Buffalo at Washington, NBCSN, 7pm
Thursday, December 27
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Tuesday, January 1
Boston at Chicago, NBC, 1pm
Wednesday, January 2
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7pm
San Jose at Colorado, NBCSN, 9:30pm
Thursday, January 3
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Sunday, January 6
Chicago at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 8pm
Tuesday, January 8
Philadelphia at Washington, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Wednesday, January 9
Nashville at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm
Thursday, January 10
Winnipeg at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm
Monday, January 14
Montreal at Boston, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Tuesday, January 15
Los Angeles at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm
Wednesday, January 16
Boston at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7:30pm
San Jose at Arizona, NBCSN, 10pm
Thursday, January 17
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7pm
Sunday, January 20
Washington at Chicago, NBC, 12:30pm
Monday, January 21
St. Louis at Los Angeles, NBCSN, 4pm
Tuesday, January 22
Detroit at Edmonton, NBCSN, 9pm
Wednesday, January 23
Washington at Toronto, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Nashville at Vegas, NBCSN, 10pm
Monday, January 28
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7pm
Tuesday, January 29
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Wednesday, January 30
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 8pm
Saturday, February 2
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, NBC, 8pm
Chicago at Minnesota, NBC, 8pm
Sunday, February 3
Boston at Washington, NBC, 12:30pm
Wednesday, February 6
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 8pm
Sunday, February 10
St. Louis at Nashville, NBC, 12:30pm
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7pm
Monday, February 11
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7pm
Tuesday, February 12
Chicago at Boston, NBCSN, 7pm
Wednesday, February 13
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 8pm
Sunday, February 17
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, NBC, 12:30pm
St. Louis at Minnesota, NBC, 3pm
Philadelphia at Detroit, NBCSN, 6pm
Monday, February 18
Tampa Bay at Columbus, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Boston at San Jose, NBCSN, 10pm
Tuesday, February 19
Toronto at St. Louis, NBCSN, 8pm
Wednesday, February 20
Chicago at Detroit, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Boston at Vegas, NBCSN, 10pm
Thursday, February 21
Los Angeles at Nashville, NBCSN, 8pm
Saturday, February 23
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NBC, 8pm
Sunday, February 24
St. Louis at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7pm
Monday, February 25
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Tuesday, February 26
Buffalo at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7pm
Wednesday, February 27
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Chicago at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10pm
Thursday, February 28
Tampa Bay at Boston NBCSN, 7:30pm
Sunday, March 3
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, NBC, 12:30pm
Nashville at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Tuesday, March 5
Minnesota at Nashville, NBCSN, 8pm
Wednesday, March 6
Washington at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7:30pm
St. Louis at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10pm
Thursday, March 7
Columbus at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7pm
Sunday, March 10
Boston at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Los Angeles at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10pm
Monday, March 11
San Jose at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm
Tuesday, March 12
Washington at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7pm
Wednesday, March 13
Chicago at Toronto, NBCSN, 7pm
New Jersey at Edmonton, NBCSN, 9:30pm
Sunday, March 17
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Edmonton at Vegas, NBCSN, 10pm
Tuesday, March 19
Washington at New Jersey, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Wednesday, March 20
Tampa Bay at Washington, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Winnipeg at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10pm
Sunday, March 24
Philadelphia at Washington, NBC, 12:30pm
Colorado at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm
Monday, March 25
Nashville at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm
Tuesday, March 26
Carolina at Washington, NBCSN, 7pm
Wednesday, March 27
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Vegas at Colorado, NBCSN, 10pm
Sunday, March 31
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, NBC, 12:30pm
Boston at Detroit, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Wednesday, April 3
St. Louis at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm
Calgary at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10:30pm
