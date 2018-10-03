The Complete NHL 2018-19 Regular Season TV Schedule on NBC Sports

NBC Sports is ready to drop the puck on the 2018-19 NHL regular season.

On opening night, October 3, Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals raise their long-awaited Stanley Cup championship banner to the rafters of Capital One Arena before facing off against the Boston Bruins on NBCSN at 7:30/6:30c. The second game of the opening night doubleheader has the Anaheim Ducks at the San Jose Sharks.

NBC and NBCSN have the NHL covered all season long, highlighted by the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown November 23, the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on January 1, the 2019 NHL All-Star Weekend January 25-26 and the NHL Stadium Series game in Philadelphia February 23.

NHL 2018-19 Regular Season TV Schedule on NBC Sports

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, October 3
Boston at Washington, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Anaheim at San Jose, NBCSN, 10:30pm

Thursday, October 4
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Philadelphia at Vegas, NBCSN, 10pm

Tuesday, October 9
San Jose at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, October 10
Vegas at Washington, NBCSN, 8pm

Tuesday, October 16
Arizona at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm

Wednesday, October 17
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, NBCSN, 7pm
Boston at Calgary, NBCSN, 9:30pm

Friday, October 19
Minnesota at Dallas, NBCSN, 8pm

Tuesday, October 23
San Jose at Nashville, NBCSN, 8pm

Wednesday, October 24
Toronto at Winnipeg, NBCSN, 7pm
Tampa Bay at Colorado, NBCSN, 9:30pm

Tuesday, October 30
Vegas at Nashville, NBCSN, 8pm

Thursday, November 1
Winnipeg at Florida, NBCSN, 2pm

Tuesday, November 6
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, November 7
Pittsburgh at Washington NBCSN, 7:30pm
Nashville at Colorado,, NBCSN, 10pm

Tuesday, November 13
Tampa Bay at Buffalo, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, November 14
St. Louis at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm
Anaheim at Vegas, NBCSN, 10:30pm

Tuesday, November 20
Edmonton at San Jose, NBCSN, 10:30pm

Wednesday, November 21
Philadelphia at Buffalo, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Friday, November 23
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, NBC, 1pm
Chicago at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Tuesday, November 27
Vegas at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm

Wednesday, November 28
St. Louis at Detroit, NBCSN, 7pm
Pittsburgh at Colorado, NBCSN, 9:30pm

Tuesday, December 4
Toronto at Buffalo, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, December 5
Edmonton at St. Louis, NBCSN, 8pm
Chicago at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10:30pm

Tuesday, December 11
Detroit at Washington, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, December 12
Pittsburgh at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm

Tuesday, December 18
Nashville at Chicago, NBCSN, 8:30pm

Wednesday, December 19
Pittsburgh at Washington, NBCSN, 8pm

Friday, December 21
Buffalo at Washington, NBCSN, 7pm

Thursday, December 27
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Tuesday, January 1
Boston at Chicago, NBC, 1pm

Wednesday, January 2
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7pm
San Jose at Colorado, NBCSN, 9:30pm

Thursday, January 3
Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Sunday, January 6
Chicago at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 8pm

Tuesday, January 8
Philadelphia at Washington, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, January 9
Nashville at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm

Thursday, January 10
Winnipeg at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm

Monday, January 14
Montreal at Boston, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Tuesday, January 15
Los Angeles at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm

Wednesday, January 16
Boston at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7:30pm
San Jose at Arizona, NBCSN, 10pm

Thursday, January 17
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7pm

Sunday, January 20
Washington at Chicago, NBC, 12:30pm

Monday, January 21
St. Louis at Los Angeles, NBCSN, 4pm

Tuesday, January 22
Detroit at Edmonton, NBCSN, 9pm

Wednesday, January 23
Washington at Toronto, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Nashville at Vegas, NBCSN, 10pm

Monday, January 28
Winnipeg at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7pm

Tuesday, January 29
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, January 30
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 8pm

Saturday, February 2
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, NBC, 8pm
Chicago at Minnesota, NBC, 8pm

Sunday, February 3
Boston at Washington, NBC, 12:30pm

Wednesday, February 6
Boston at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 8pm

Sunday, February 10
St. Louis at Nashville, NBC, 12:30pm
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7pm

Monday, February 11
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7pm

Tuesday, February 12
Chicago at Boston, NBCSN, 7pm

Wednesday, February 13
Edmonton at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 8pm

Sunday, February 17
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, NBC, 12:30pm
St. Louis at Minnesota, NBC, 3pm
Philadelphia at Detroit, NBCSN, 6pm

Monday, February 18
Tampa Bay at Columbus, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Boston at San Jose, NBCSN, 10pm

Tuesday, February 19
Toronto at St. Louis, NBCSN, 8pm

Wednesday, February 20
Chicago at Detroit, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Boston at Vegas, NBCSN, 10pm
Thursday, February 21
Los Angeles at Nashville, NBCSN, 8pm

Saturday, February 23
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NBC, 8pm

Sunday, February 24
St. Louis at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7pm

Monday, February 25
Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Tuesday, February 26
Buffalo at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7pm

Wednesday, February 27
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Chicago at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10pm

Thursday, February 28
Tampa Bay at Boston NBCSN, 7:30pm

Sunday, March 3
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, NBC, 12:30pm
Nashville at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Tuesday, March 5
Minnesota at Nashville, NBCSN, 8pm

Wednesday, March 6
Washington at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7:30pm
St. Louis at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10pm

Thursday, March 7
Columbus at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7pm

Sunday, March 10
Boston at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Los Angeles at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10pm

Monday, March 11
San Jose at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm

Tuesday, March 12
Washington at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7pm

Wednesday, March 13
Chicago at Toronto, NBCSN, 7pm
New Jersey at Edmonton, NBCSN, 9:30pm

Sunday, March 17
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Edmonton at Vegas, NBCSN, 10pm

Tuesday, March 19
Washington at New Jersey, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, March 20
Tampa Bay at Washington, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Winnipeg at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10pm

Sunday, March 24
Philadelphia at Washington, NBC, 12:30pm
Colorado at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm

Monday, March 25
Nashville at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm

Tuesday, March 26
Carolina at Washington, NBCSN, 7pm

Wednesday, March 27
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, NBCSN, 7:30pm
Vegas at Colorado, NBCSN, 10pm

Sunday, March 31
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, NBC, 12:30pm
Boston at Detroit, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, April 3
St. Louis at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm
Calgary at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10:30pm

*Some games will be blacked out in local markets and televised in those markets by a regional carrier.

