The Complete NHL 2018-19 Regular Season TV Schedule on NBC Sports

NBC Sports is ready to drop the puck on the 2018-19 NHL regular season.

On opening night, October 3, Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals raise their long-awaited Stanley Cup championship banner to the rafters of Capital One Arena before facing off against the Boston Bruins on NBCSN at 7:30/6:30c. The second game of the opening night doubleheader has the Anaheim Ducks at the San Jose Sharks.

NBC and NBCSN have the NHL covered all season long, highlighted by the NHL Thanksgiving Showdown November 23, the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Notre Dame Stadium on January 1, the 2019 NHL All-Star Weekend January 25-26 and the NHL Stadium Series game in Philadelphia February 23.

The season gets going with a #WNH doubleheader tonight on @NHLonNBCSports . First, the @Capitals raise their Stanley Cup banner when they host the @NHLBruins at 7:30p ET. Then, @ErikKarlsson65 makes his @SanJoseSharks debut against the @AnaheimDucks at 10:30p ET. pic.twitter.com/gL6yymehH6 — NHL (@NHL) October 3, 2018

NHL 2018-19 Regular Season TV Schedule on NBC Sports

All Times Eastern.

Wednesday, October 3

Boston at Washington, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Anaheim at San Jose, NBCSN, 10:30pm

Thursday, October 4

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Philadelphia at Vegas, NBCSN, 10pm

Tuesday, October 9

San Jose at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, October 10

Vegas at Washington, NBCSN, 8pm

Tuesday, October 16

Arizona at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm

Wednesday, October 17

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, NBCSN, 7pm

Boston at Calgary, NBCSN, 9:30pm

Friday, October 19

Minnesota at Dallas, NBCSN, 8pm

Tuesday, October 23

San Jose at Nashville, NBCSN, 8pm

Wednesday, October 24

Toronto at Winnipeg, NBCSN, 7pm

Tampa Bay at Colorado, NBCSN, 9:30pm

Tuesday, October 30

Vegas at Nashville, NBCSN, 8pm

Thursday, November 1

Winnipeg at Florida, NBCSN, 2pm

Tuesday, November 6

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, November 7

Pittsburgh at Washington NBCSN, 7:30pm

Nashville at Colorado,, NBCSN, 10pm

Tuesday, November 13

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, November 14

St. Louis at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm

Anaheim at Vegas, NBCSN, 10:30pm

Tuesday, November 20

Edmonton at San Jose, NBCSN, 10:30pm

Wednesday, November 21

Philadelphia at Buffalo, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Friday, November 23

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, NBC, 1pm

Chicago at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Tuesday, November 27

Vegas at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm

Wednesday, November 28

St. Louis at Detroit, NBCSN, 7pm

Pittsburgh at Colorado, NBCSN, 9:30pm

Tuesday, December 4

Toronto at Buffalo, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, December 5

Edmonton at St. Louis, NBCSN, 8pm

Chicago at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10:30pm

Tuesday, December 11

Detroit at Washington, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, December 12

Pittsburgh at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm

Tuesday, December 18

Nashville at Chicago, NBCSN, 8:30pm

Wednesday, December 19

Pittsburgh at Washington, NBCSN, 8pm

Friday, December 21

Buffalo at Washington, NBCSN, 7pm

Thursday, December 27

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Tuesday, January 1

Boston at Chicago, NBC, 1pm

Wednesday, January 2

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7pm

San Jose at Colorado, NBCSN, 9:30pm

Thursday, January 3

Chicago at N.Y. Islanders, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Sunday, January 6

Chicago at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 8pm

Tuesday, January 8

Philadelphia at Washington, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, January 9

Nashville at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm

Thursday, January 10

Winnipeg at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm

Monday, January 14

Montreal at Boston, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Tuesday, January 15

Los Angeles at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm

Wednesday, January 16

Boston at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7:30pm

San Jose at Arizona, NBCSN, 10pm

Thursday, January 17

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7pm

Sunday, January 20

Washington at Chicago, NBC, 12:30pm

Monday, January 21

St. Louis at Los Angeles, NBCSN, 4pm

Tuesday, January 22

Detroit at Edmonton, NBCSN, 9pm

Wednesday, January 23

Washington at Toronto, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Nashville at Vegas, NBCSN, 10pm

Monday, January 28

Winnipeg at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7pm

Tuesday, January 29

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, January 30

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 8pm

Saturday, February 2

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, NBC, 8pm

Chicago at Minnesota, NBC, 8pm

Sunday, February 3

Boston at Washington, NBC, 12:30pm

Wednesday, February 6

Boston at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 8pm

Sunday, February 10

St. Louis at Nashville, NBC, 12:30pm

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7pm

Monday, February 11

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7pm

Tuesday, February 12

Chicago at Boston, NBCSN, 7pm

Wednesday, February 13

Edmonton at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 8pm

Sunday, February 17

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, NBC, 12:30pm

St. Louis at Minnesota, NBC, 3pm

Philadelphia at Detroit, NBCSN, 6pm

Monday, February 18

Tampa Bay at Columbus, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Boston at San Jose, NBCSN, 10pm

Tuesday, February 19

Toronto at St. Louis, NBCSN, 8pm

Wednesday, February 20

Chicago at Detroit, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Boston at Vegas, NBCSN, 10pm

Thursday, February 21

Los Angeles at Nashville, NBCSN, 8pm

Saturday, February 23

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, NBC, 8pm

Sunday, February 24

St. Louis at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7pm

Monday, February 25

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Tuesday, February 26

Buffalo at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7pm

Wednesday, February 27

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Chicago at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10pm

Thursday, February 28

Tampa Bay at Boston NBCSN, 7:30pm

Sunday, March 3

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, NBC, 12:30pm

Nashville at Minnesota, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Tuesday, March 5

Minnesota at Nashville, NBCSN, 8pm

Wednesday, March 6

Washington at Philadelphia, NBCSN, 7:30pm

St. Louis at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10pm

Thursday, March 7

Columbus at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7pm

Sunday, March 10

Boston at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Los Angeles at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10pm

Monday, March 11

San Jose at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm

Tuesday, March 12

Washington at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7pm

Wednesday, March 13

Chicago at Toronto, NBCSN, 7pm

New Jersey at Edmonton, NBCSN, 9:30pm

Sunday, March 17

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Edmonton at Vegas, NBCSN, 10pm

Tuesday, March 19

Washington at New Jersey, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, March 20

Tampa Bay at Washington, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Winnipeg at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10pm

Sunday, March 24

Philadelphia at Washington, NBC, 12:30pm

Colorado at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm

Monday, March 25

Nashville at Minnesota, NBCSN, 8pm

Tuesday, March 26

Carolina at Washington, NBCSN, 7pm

Wednesday, March 27

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Vegas at Colorado, NBCSN, 10pm

Sunday, March 31

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, NBC, 12:30pm

Boston at Detroit, NBCSN, 7:30pm

Wednesday, April 3

St. Louis at Chicago, NBCSN, 8pm

Calgary at Anaheim, NBCSN, 10:30pm

*Some games will be blacked out in local markets and televised in those markets by a regional carrier.