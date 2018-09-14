Arrowverse Crossover Casts ‘Grimm’ Alum Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane! Also: An ‘Arrow’ Spouse Scores a Chilly Role

Stop the presses! The Arrowverse has landed on its Lois Lane for this December’s crossover event and she’s got a Grimm past.

It has been confirmed that Elizabeth Tulloch, best known for her six seasons as Grimm‘s Juliette back when she went by Bitsie Tulloch, has scored the coveted role of The Daily Planet’s star reporter.

As reported earlier, this year’s Arrow–The Flash–Supergirl crossover is set to feature the introduction of Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane/Batwoman and the return of Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman/Clark Kent, who will be bringing Lane along for whatever Oliver (Stephen Amell), Barry (Grant Gustin) and Kara (Melissa Benoist) have gotten themselves into this time.

Tulloch (who married her Grimm costar David Guintoli in 2017) has the classic Lois look — hello, young Margot Kidder! — and a clear grasp of all things fantastical, given her stint on NBC’s dark fairy-tale thriller.

How she fits into the storyline remains to be seen, however, because prep for the Dec 9-11 crossover is still in the early stages. Additionally, it’s been revealed that former America’s Next Top Model standout Cassandra Jean Amell (aka, Arrow star Stephen Amell’s wife) has been cast in the role of Nora Fries, wife of Mr. Freeze, for the special event.

As of now, there is no word on whether the villainous Freeze himself will appear, given that he already exists over on Gotham!