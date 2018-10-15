'Manifest' Stars on Their Favorite Theories for What Happened to Montego Air Flight 828 (VIDEO)

It looks like NBC has another bona fide hit on its hands with its new mystery series, Manifest.

The drama follows the lives of the passengers of Montego Air Flight 828 who suddenly land at an airport after being reported missing (and presumed dead) for five years. What felt like a turbulent-yet-normal flight was actually anything but.

Melissa Roxburgh and Josh Dallas play Michaela and Ben Stone, respectively, a brother and sister who were on the missing plane. As they try to reintegrate back into their normal lives, mysterious things begin to happen to them and they are forced to realize nothing will ever be the same.

Roxburgh, Dallas, and executive producer Jeff Rake spoke with TV Insider at 2018 New York Comic Con about the success of the series and some of the craziest fan theories they've heard as viewers try to guess what happened to the plane.

Watch the full interview below:

Manifest, Mondays, 10/9c, NBC