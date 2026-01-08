‘The Hunting Party’ Sets ‘Manifest’ Reunion: Josh Dallas to Guest on Melissa Roxburgh’s Drama

What To Know The Hunting Party is staging a Manifest reunion with Josh Dallas set to guest star on Melissa Roxburgh’s NBC drama.

Roxburgh and Dallas played siblings on the NBC-turned-Netflix series.

If you’ve been missing Manifest, you’re going to love this casting news.

Josh Dallas will guest star in an upcoming episode of Melissa Roxburgh‘s The Hunting Party Season 2, which premieres on Thursday, January 8, at 10/9c. He’ll guest star as a serial killer, which means chances are high for dynamic scenes between him and Roxburgh, who stars as ex-FBI profiler Rebecca “Bex” Henderson, who hunts down characters like him. Dallas and Roxburgh played siblings on Manifest (pictured above) for all four seasons of the NBC-turned-Netflix drama.

Dallas will play Elliot Carr, who’s known as The Connecticut Cobbler. According to his character description, “Elliot was a master craftsman and high-end shoemaker who specialized in extraordinary custom shoes made from only the rarest and most exotic of leathers — think alligator, rhino and people, skinning his victims alive. Fresh off his escape from the Pit, Elliot is on the loose and making a whole new set of kicks, this time with a twist.” Well, that certainly sounds creepy!

When The Hunting Party returns with its second season, the team — Bex, along with the CIA’s Jacob Hassani (Patrick Sabongui), prison guard Shane Florence (Josh McKenzie), and intel officer Jennifer Morales (Sara Garcia) — has been disbanded. They were put together in Season 1 to hunt down serial killers who had escaped from a prison no one could know existed, The Pit, because the world thought they were all dead. The warden was Bex’s old partner, Oliver Odell (Nick Wechsler), whose fate is up in the air after he was last seen dying following an encounter with one of those killers.

In addition to Dallas, other guest stars set to play serial killers in Season 2 include Eric McCormack, Kelsey Grammer, Jefferson White, and Elizabeth Gillies.

The Hunting Party, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 8, 10/9c, NBC