'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Star Kiernan Shipka Says New Series Mixes 'Humor Alongside the Darkness'

If you thought Sally Draper had a weird life, wait until you see Sabrina Spellman.

Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka is up to all sorts of wicked things in this update of the classic Archie Comics character in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (last played by Melissa Joan Hart on the 1996–2003 ABC/WB sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch).

Since this reimagined series comes from the folks behind The CW’s Riverdale, you know it’s dark, but Shipka shines, along with an equally spellbinding ensemble cast, including Miranda Otto (Homeland) as Aunt Zelda and Lucy Davis (UK's The Office) as Aunt Hilda.

Here, Shipka hints at what we should expect in the show’s first 10 bewitching hours:

This is definitely not the Sabrina of the sitcom. What do you think of this eerie new take?

Kiernan Shipka: I love it! The scripts infuse so much humor alongside the darkness, which makes for a really enjoyable watch. One moment you’re laughing, next you’re scared and then you’re crying. It’s got a little bit of everything.

Are you a horror fan?

I love scary movies just like Sabrina [does]. I will always watch The Shining if it’s on TV.

Aside from the witch stuff, Sabrina’s also in tune with her friends and how outcasts are treated by classmates and teachers. Do you see her as a role model?

I would hesitate to call Sabrina a role model, but I can say she’s a badass with a good heart.

In the comic books, really bad things happen to Sabrina’s beau, Harvey (Ross Lynch). Should we be worried?

No one is safe in Greendale, let’s just say that!

So many scenes were shot at night. Did making this upend your sleep schedule?

Yes! It took a lot of adjusting and a lot of coffee and power naps.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Series Premiere, Friday, Oct. 26, Netflix

