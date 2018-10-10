'New Amsterdam' Fans Rejoice! NBC Drama Gets Full-Season Order

One of NBC's newest appears to be their brightest, as New Amsterdam just received a full-season order from the network.

With an additional nine episodes, the first season will now total 22 episodes, thanks to the series continuing to draw in viewers. The medical drama, starring The Blacklist alum Ryan Eggold, is inspired by Eric Manheimer's memoir Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and the 15 years he served as medical director at the NYC hospital.

Airing in a prime slot directly after the network's smash-hit This Is Us, New Amsterdam premiered September 25 and has garnered big ratings since. The order is promising for the young show, giving it more potential to be picked up for a second season.

As of now, the show averages a 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 with 7.6 million viewers overall ("live plus same day") from Nielsen Media Research. Ranking at number 2 behind NBC's other newbie, Manifest, New Amsterdam dominates its time-slot beating out ABC and CBS.

In addition to Eggold, the series stars Freema Agyeman, Janet Montgomery, Jocko Sims, Anupam Kher, and Tyler Labine, and is written by David Schulner, who also serves as executive producer alongside Kate Dennis and Peter Horton. Dr. Eric Manheimer produces the series as well.

Of the announcement, Co-Presidents, Scripted Programming, NBC Entertainment Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta said, "It’s thrilling to come out of the gate this season with a series that has resonated so well with audiences. The show hits the sweet spot of the NBC brand – positivity, emotion and incredible storytelling.

"A huge thank you to our fantastic cast, executive producers, Universal Television and everyone who has worked so hard in getting the show off to such a terrific start," they concluded.

The news certainly gives fans something to look forward to as the season progresses. Here's hoping Season 2 is somewhere on the horizon!

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC