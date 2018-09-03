‘New Amsterdam’ Is a ‘Hopeful’ Medical Drama, Says Creator David Schulner

How Can You Help? Subscribe to our New Amsterdam Newsletter:

The doors are set to swing open at a unique medical center: Manhattan’s (fictitious) New Amsterdam, which was inspired by Bellevue, the first public hospital in the United States. But does TV really need more doctor dramas?

“That was my question when [creator David Schulner] came to me with the idea,” says executive producer Peter Horton, a Grey’s Anatomy alum who was won over by Schulner’s approach. The creator explains, “The way The West Wing made me feel hopeful in our government — that’s the spirit I wanted to capture.”

The face of that hope is Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), a young medical director pushing to revolutionize the facility. “He is fast-paced, idealistic, fun,” Schulner says. “[But] there’s not enough time to see every patient, change every rule, help every doctor.”

The various cases lead to topical storylines about immigration, gun violence and foster care. As Horton says, “It’s a hospital show for this particular time.”

New Amsterdam, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 25, 10/9c, NBC