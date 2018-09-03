‘New Amsterdam’ Is a ‘Hopeful’ Medical Drama, Says Creator David Schulner

John Russell
1 Comment
NEW AMSTERDAM --
Preview
Francisco Roman/NBC

The doors are set to swing open at a unique medical center: Manhattan’s (fictitious) New Amsterdam, which was inspired by Bellevue, the first public hospital in the United States. But does TV really need more doctor dramas?

“That was my question when [creator David Schulner] came to me with the idea,” says executive producer Peter Horton, a Grey’s Anatomy alum who was won over by Schulner’s approach. The creator explains, “The way The West Wing made me feel hopeful in our government — that’s the spirit I wanted to capture.”

NBC Fall 2018 Premiere Dates: 'This Is Us,' 'Law & Order: SVU,' & More
Related

NBC Fall 2018 Premiere Dates: 'This Is Us,' 'Law & Order: SVU,' & More

The face of that hope is Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold), a young medical director pushing to revolutionize the facility. “He is fast-paced, idealistic, fun,” Schulner says. “[But] there’s not enough time to see every patient, change every rule, help every doctor.”

The various cases lead to topical storylines about immigration, gun violence and foster care. As Horton says, “It’s a hospital show for this particular time.”

New Amsterdam, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 25, 10/9c, NBC

New Amsterdam - NBC

New Amsterdam where to stream

New Amsterdam

David Schulner

Ryan Eggold

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Julie and Todd Chrisley at Chophouse Opening
1
Todd and Julie Chrisley to Begin Their Prison Sentences in January
2
8 Crime Procedurals With Deaths That Still Hurt
'The Bay' Season 7
3
‘The Bay’ Season 7: First Look at Mary Beth Evans, Joe Lando, Jacklyn Zeman & More
'Mythic Quest's Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao in Season 3
4
‘Mythic Quest’ Flashback and More Apple Treats, Netflix’s Spy ‘Recruit,’ Christmas Episodes (‘Lopez,’ ‘Rock’) and Movies
Kody Brown
5
‘Sister Wives’: Why Fans Are Convinced Kody Brown Will Get New Wives