See Chris O'Dowd & Rosamund Pike in Sundance's 'State of the Union' First Look (PHOTO)

Sundance TV has released the first image from their upcoming short-form comedy series, State of the Union, featuring stars Chris O'Dowd (Get Shorty) and Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl).

In the shot featured above, O'Dowd and Pike share a table, conveying the complex nature of their relationship with a simple expression. The show, directed by acclaimed film and TV director Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal) and written by Nick Hornby (Brooklyn), is set to debut on Sundance TV in early 2019.

State of the Union will follow O'Dowd's Tom and Pike's Louise, kicking off with the couple meeting in a pub before a marriage counseling session. Each episode will piece together their life together — how they were, what connected them, and what's beginning to pull them apart.

Though it sounds like a sad concept, the series, penned by Hornby, will be more nuanced than that. The drama is said to explore "the complexities of marriage" with honest and humor.

Produced for See-Saw Films by Amy Jackson with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Nick Hornby and Stephen Frears, State of the Union is sure to make a splash when it arrives to Sundance TV.

State of the Union, Coming 2019, Sundance TV