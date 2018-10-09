'A Million Little Things' Cast Reveal Their Secrets (VIDEO)
Exclusive ABC/Matthias Clamer
Some of the themes on ABC's new drama series A Million Little Things are quite heavy at times.
The characters are wrestling with infidelity, suicide, broken relationships, and balancing work, life, and family. In a lighter moment, the cast sat down in a short but funny featurette, in which they share some of the secrets you may not know about them.
Find out which actor can juggle, another actor's full legal name, and who can throw a great spiral, among other insights.
A Million Little Things, Wednesdays, 10/9c, ABC