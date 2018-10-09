Boris Kodjoe Upped to Series Regular on ABC's 'Station 19'

Boris Kodjoe is joining the Station 19 firefighters as full-time cast member.

Kodjoe plays Captain Robert Sullivan on the Grey's Anatomy spinoff series, which follows "a group of heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 — from captain to newest recruit — as they risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock," says the network.

As previously announced, the former Black Code star's character is "returning to Seattle FD after some time away, bringing with him new skills, new perspectives, and an approach to the job that doesn't always fall in line with the members of Station 19."

Also joining the cast in Season 2 is Dermot Mulroney in a guest star role as Ryan Tanner's (Alberto Frezza) father.

"He's sharp witted, very perceptive, wickedly smart and he can charm his way into and out of almost any situation. He hasn't always been on the right side of the law, which really affects him, especially in the eyes of his son, a police officer," a press release revealed.

In the Season 2 premiere episode, after a cliffhanger Season 1 finale, the squad survived an intense skyscraper fire which left Montgomery (Jay Hayden) and Jack (Grey Damon) hurt. Plus, Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) survived after collapsing from issues related to his cancer treatment.

So much drama, so little time.

Station 19, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC