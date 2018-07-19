Boris Kodjoe Moves on From 'Code Black' With 'Station 19' Role

When one shows gets canceled, another one appears.

Boris Kodjoe, whose CBS series Code Black was just canceled, is joining ABC's Station 19 in a recurring guest star role.

When Season 2 of the ABC firefighter drama series premieres, look out for Kodjoe, "who will play a seasoned firefighter with a mysterious past," according to a press release.

"His character is returning to Seattle FD after some time away, bringing with him new skills, new perspectives, and an approach to the job that doesn't always fall in line with the members of Station 19."

Station 19 also stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Miguel Sandoval as Captain Pruitt Herrera, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson.

The Grey's Anatomy spinoff series comes from Grey's producer Stacy McKee and Grey's creator Shonda Rhimes.

